Land Resurvey Works To Be Expedited: Collector

Kadapa: District collector Sreedhar Cherukuri has directed revenue officials to expedite the land records purification and resurvey works being taken up by the state government in a phased and planned manner across the district. On Wednesday, special chief secretary (revenue) Saiprasad and special chief secretary, CCLA, Jayalakshmi, reviewed the progress of resurvey activities through a video conference from the state capital with all district collectors and joint collectors. The review covered revenue clinics, PGRS, mutations, resurvey progress, and distribution of pattadar passbooks. The collector instructed officials to clear pending resurvey cases and ensure error-free mutations, including sale, subdivision and joint LPM entries, before issuing passbooks. He stressed resolving technical issues at the field level to ensure dispute-free land records.