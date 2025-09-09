Land Resurvey Sparks Farmer Outcry In Villages

Nellore: Hundreds of farmers across Chejerla mandal in Atmakur assembly constituency are facing hardships caused by massive irregularities in the land resurvey conducted by revenue officials during the YSRC term.

Many cultivators are unable to sell, mortgage, or even establish ownership of lands that they have tilled for generations, due to the errors in the recording of land boundaries and classifications.

Farmers from Pellur, Thoorpupalli and Pullaneellapalli villages, along with ex-sarpanch of Pellur gram panchayat K Siddulu Naidu, have taken their grievances to Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, seeking his intervention. They allege that negligence by revenue staff and a failure to consider updated land records during the resurvey have resulted in widespread injustice.

In villages such as Pellur, Perumallapadu and Kalayapalem, agricultural patta lands were wrongly classified as Anadheenam (government land). This has left genuine cultivators without legal title, making it impossible for them to sell land, raise loans, or pass on holdings to heirs.

Discrepancies in land measurements have also surfaced. For instance, in Pellur village (Sy.No.4), the actual extent of 13.92 acres was wrongly shown as 15.24 acres after the resurvey, with new subdivisions such as 4/1 and 4/2 arbitrarily created. Farmers say this kind of mis-classification distorted ownership records and sowed confusion.

Another major grievance relates to the list of ‘Prohibitory Properties’ sent to the Registration Department. In 2018, Pellur village had 521.96 acres classified under prohibitory lands. Post-resurvey, this has risen to 1,609.21 acres. Farmers say this abnormal increase has effectively frozen their lands, preventing registration or transfer, and pushing them into economic distress.

The affected cultivators have requested correction of revenue records and immediate communication of accurate details to the sub-registrar’s office in Podalakur. Without this, they say, their livelihoods are at risk. “We cannot sell our land, cannot take bank loans, and cannot even prove our ownership. Generations of hard work are being wiped out by clerical errors,” said a farmer from Pellur.

Responding to the representation, the Nellore MP has urged the district collector to examine the matter thoroughly and take corrective action as per rules to safeguard farmers’ rights. He stressed that rectification must be done urgently to prevent further economic and social hardships to the people in the region.

Farmers, meanwhile, warn that unless the mistakes are promptly addressed, trust in the resurvey process will erode further, and cultivators will be left vulnerable to both financial losses and legal disputes. They

complained that the serious lapses in revenue records were the result of deliberate tampering of these documents by certain officials in the past.