Land registration value to be hiked by 15-20% from Feb.1 in AP: Minister

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has announced that land registration value would be hiked from February 1 -- the average rise being of 15-20% in some growth corridors in the state.

The minister held a review meeting with the senior officials at the office of inspector general of registration here on Monday. He directed the officials to submit a report on where to raise and decrease the registration value of land in the state by Jan. 15.

Later, speaking to the media, the minister said the government would rise the registration value of the land only in places where there were growth corridors and where rates had gone up.

He sounded confident of reaching the target in raising the revenue to the level of Rs 9,500 crore the current fiscal.

Referring to the Revenue Sadassulu, the minister said that they had received 70,000 complaints, out of which 11,000 were resolved immediately.



