Land Issues Dominate Grievances At Public Redressal Meet In Nellore

Nellore: Land-related grievances topped the list of petitions received during the Public Grievance Redressal Forum held on Monday at the Tikkana Auditorium, collectorate, Nellore. The weekly forum witnessed a steady turnout, with citizens flagging issues largely connected to land disputes, revenue matters, and pensions.

District collector Himanshu Shukla, along with joint collector Mogili Venkateshwarlu, district revenue officer Vijay Kumar, DRDA PD Nagaraju Kumari, assistant director of survey & land records Krishna Kumar, DWAMA PD Gangabhavani, and BC welfare officer Venkata Lakshamma, personally received petitions from the public.

Addressing officials, the collector stressed that every petition must be examined thoroughly and transparently, ensuring time-bound resolution to the satisfaction of the petitioner. He noted that a majority of the grievances pertained to land-related issues, followed by other revenue concerns and pension matters, and instructed officials to accord special focus to these cases.

The collector further directed that if any grievance could not be resolved, officials must clearly explain the reasons to the petitioner in detail. He also cautioned departments to ensure that petitions do not exceed the stipulated beyond SLA (Service Level Agreement) timelines.

To ensure smooth conduct of the programme, the district administration made elaborate arrangements, including dedicated petition reception counters with support staff, a reception desk, participation of district and mandal-level officers, special facilities for persons with disabilities, drinking water arrangements, petition monitoring mechanisms, and separate queue lines. Temporary shelters were also erected to provide shade to the public.

To speed up the resolution of complaints, special division-wise revenue clinic counters were set up at the Tikkana Auditorium, allowing new petitions to be addressed more quickly.

Several district-level officers from various departments participated in the programme.