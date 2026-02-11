Land Handed Over for ₹200 Crore Five-Star Resort in SV Puram

Tirupati: The Tirupati district administration on Wednesday handed over possession of land for a proposed Rs 150–200 crore five-star resort project at SV Puram village in Vadamalapeta mandal, aimed at strengthening tourism infrastructure in the region.

The project will be developed by M/s Bengal Ultimate Resorts LLP, an Odisha-based firm, on about 12.70 acres. The proposed five-star deluxe resort will feature 149 rooms, including deluxe rooms, suites, cottages and villas. It will also include all-day dining and speciality restaurants, banquet and conference halls, spa and wellness facilities, and indoor and outdoor recreational amenities.

Earlier, AP tourism regional director (Tirupati Hub) Dr R. Ramana Prasad, district tourism and cultural officer M. Janardhan Reddy and the company’s authorised representative Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra inspected the site and verified land boundaries. The formal possession certificate was handed over in the presence of district collector Dr S. Venkateswar.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said Tirupati, as a major pilgrimage destination, requires quality hospitality infrastructure to meet the growing tourist inflow. He noted that the project is expected to generate direct employment for around 250 persons and indirect employment for nearly 100 others, benefiting local youth and the regional economy.

He directed the company to secure all required clearances in coordination with the concerned departments and complete construction within the stipulated timeframe, assuring administrative support.

Company representative Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra said the state’s investor-friendly tourism policies encouraged the firm to invest in Tirupati. He added that after signing an MoU at the investors’ summit in Visakhapatnam, the company decided to set up the resort and aims to complete it within two years to international standards.