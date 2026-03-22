Land Deal: CPI Seeks Cancellation of GO-17

Kakinada: CPI state secretariat member T. Madhu has opposed the alliance government’s move to “gratuitously hand over public assets, specifically lands worth crores of rupees in Kakinada to Pithapuram’s ex-MLA S.V.S.N. Varma out of political self-interests.”

He told the media here on Sunday that the Chief Minister was giving away the people’s assets for free to corporate companies and political leaders, with no regard to public interest.

Varma aspired for MLC or Rajya Sabha member post, but deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and his brother Nagababu opposed it. “To pacify TD leader Varma, Naidu decided to give him crores worth of land.”

He said the CPI does not think that a Taj Hotel would be constructed in the lands, as the company did not give any such statement.

“The CPI would file a public interest litigation in court,” he said and added that the government should get back the 108 acres of lands belonging to the Bhavannarayana Swamy temple. “Some realtors encroached on the lands, made layouts and sold these out. The government should suspend the officials who gave permission to the realtors,” he said.