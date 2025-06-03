Land Allocation to Ursa: Lokesh Challenges Jagan to Provide Proof on Allegations

Vijayawada: Education Minister Nara Lokesh has challenged YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to show proof of his allegations against him on land allocations to the Ursa company in Visakhapatnam.

In a statement here on Monday, Lokesh said, “Former CM Jagan Reddy accused me of allotting land to Ursa company at `1 per acre in Visakhapatnam. I challenge him to prove these allegations. If so, I will resign from my ministerial post. If he fails, he must apologise to the youth of Andhra Pradesh.”

The minister dismissed the allegations against him and said, “We allocated 3.5 acres to Ursa in IT Park Hill-3, Visakhapatnam at `1 crore per acre. Additionally, 56.36 acres were allotted to Kapuluppada at the rate of `50 lakh per acre.”

He slammed Jagan Reddy for making such allegations and said, “You can’t hide forever behind your mud-stained palace. Prove your claims if you are brave enough.”