Land Acquisition Process Underway for Fishing Harbour

Kurnool: Prakasam district officials have started preparing a proposal for land acquisition at Pinnikavaripalem, Rangayapalem and nearby villages for constructing a fishing harbour.

The previous government had announced plans for the fishing harbour to be constructed at K. Pallepalem in Kothapatnam mandal. Higher officials inspected the site, which is located near a habitation on the banks of the sea. Residents opposed the construction, citing concerns about storm surges and rehabilitation. As a result, the project went on the backburner for the past two years.

With the new government taking over, district officials have announced proposals to build the fishing harbour at Pinnikavaripalem, a village neighbouring Pallepalem.

District fisheries department officials indicated that construction work will start soon. Although much of the construction of fishing harbour is expected to take place at sea, revenue officials have identified lands around Pinnikavaripalem, Rangayapalem and nearby villages to accommodate shore facilities.

Former joint collector K. Srinivasulu and RDO Visweswara Rao conducted field-level inspections at the proposed site.

Sources said work on the fishing harbour will begin shortly.