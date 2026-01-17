Land acquisition for Google picks up in Tarluwada

Land acquisition process for the proposed Google Data Centre at Tarluwada in Anandapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam district is progressing well, with most farmers agreeing to sell their land.

Village sarpanch B.R.B. Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party told Deccan Chronicle that “except for four or five farmers, the remaining farmers have expressed their willingness to give up their land.” He said payment of compensation has already begun, with the government offering rates above the valuation decided by the Sub-Registrar’s office.

Additionally, farmers will receive 20 cents per acre of land surrendered, an outsourcing job opportunity, a shop in a shopping complex, and a three-cent housing plot.

Farmers have requested that the land allocated to them be situated within one kilometre of the data centre site.

At a recent meeting with local villagers, Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao had announced that the foundation stone for Google Data Centre is expected to be laid in March. At this meeting, farmers sought additional benefits, including construction of a main road, a community hall, and an increase in size of the housing plots from three cents to five cents for the 520 farmers, who have cultivated trees on government land.

Sarpanch Naidu said even YSRC leaders in the village have agreed to give up their lands, indicating a broad consensus and minimal opposition to the project.