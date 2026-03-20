Lakshmisha Vows Focus on Civic Needs

VIJAYAWADA: Public convenience is my priority, said NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha after assuming charge as the special officer of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Friday at the corporation’s head office.

Officials and staff of the civic body welcomed him at the corporation’s head office in Vijayawada.

Addressing the gathering, he thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for entrusting him with the responsibility and said efforts would be made to strengthen civic services. He referred to Vijayawada as the “Gateway to Amaravati” and said the focus would be on improving urban infrastructure.

In his first review meeting with heads of departments, the Special Officer assessed ongoing development works and infrastructure projects and directed officials to identify priority issues and ensure timely resolution.

He said emphasis would be laid on sanitation, drinking water supply, road maintenance and other essential services, and called for efforts to improve the city’s performance in Swachh Survekshan rankings.

Later, he visited various departments at the VMC head office to review functioning and interact with staff.

Durga Temple executive officer V.K. Seena Naik, additional commissioners Dr D. Chandrasekhar and A. Ravindra Rao, chief medical and health officer Dr K. Arjuna Rao, chief engineer (incharge) P. Satya Kumari and other officials were present.