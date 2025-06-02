Lakshmi Kantham to Attend key international Telugu events

Anantapur: B. Lakshmi Kantham, Vice-Chairman of International Trade and Business Alliances at the Europe India Centre for Business and Industry (EICBI) and retired IAS officer, will be the chief guest at the International Telugu Business Summit (ITBS) in Dubai on June 15.

Lakshmi Kantham was appointed to the EICBI post three months ago and has since represented India at global business summits. He is a recipient of over 100 awards—including Guinness World Records, India Book of Records honours, and multiple ISO certifications.

ITBS organisers expressed gratitude for his presence at the summit, which will take place at the All Jadap Maryiat Hotel in Dubai.

He will also address the 7th anniversary of the United Kingdom Community for Telugus (UKCT) on June 29 at JFS School, Kenton, UK. UKCT, established in 2019, supports the Telugu diaspora through cultural, spiritual, business, and charitable initiatives. Organisers said Lakshmi Kantham's participation will significantly enrich their objectives.

In addition, he has been selected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to transforming the education ecosystem at the 14th World Leaders Summit 2025, scheduled for 31 August at the University of Oxford, UK.