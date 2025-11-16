Laksha Kumkumarchana Performed at Tiruchanoor Temple Ahead of Brahmotsavams

TIRUPATI: The annual Laksha Kumkumarchana was performed with religious fervour at the Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru Temple in Tiruchanoor on Sunday, ahead of the Brahmotsavams which begins on Monday.

As part of the temple’s preparations for the nine-day festival, priests conducted the sacred ritual in which kumkuma was offered to the processional idol of Goddess Padmavathi Devi while chanting Her divine name one lakh times.

The day’s programme began with Suprabhatam and Sahasranamarchana, followed by early morning rituals for the presiding deity. Later, the utsava murthy of the Goddess was taken to the Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam, where the main Laksha Kumkumarchana took place.

The ceremony lasted more than four hours, with Veda pundits, priests and thousands of devotees joining in the mass recitation. The richly adorned deity was offered kumkuma as devotees chanted Her sacred names throughout the ritual.

Kumkuma holds a special place in Hindu tradition, symbolising divine feminine energy and wellbeing, especially for married women. As per temple custom, Laksha Kumkumarchana is performed ahead of the Brahmotsavams to seek the blessings of Goddess Padmavathi for the smooth conduct of the festivities.

In the evening, the temple observed Ankurarpanam, marking the ceremonial beginning of the Brahmotsavams. Priests performed Punyahavachanam, Raksha Bandhanam and Senapati Utsavam, followed by Ankurarpanam in the Yagasala. A large number of women devotees participated.

The Padmavathi Ammavari Brahmotsavams will be held from 17 to 25 November. Key events include Dwajarohanam on 17 November, Gaja Vahanam on 21 November, Swarna Ratham and Garuda Vahanam on 22 November, and Rathotsavam on 24 November. The festival concludes with the significant Panchami Theertham on 25 November. Daily Vahana Sevas will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.