Laddu sold for record Rs 26 lakh at auction in Nunna

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
15 Sep 2024 6:00 PM GMT
The laddu prasadam offered to Lord Ganesha during Ganesh festivities was sold for a record Rs 26 lakh at a Ganesh pandal

Vijayawada: The laddu prasadam offered to Lord Ganesha during Ganesh festivities was sold for a record Rs 26 lakh at a Ganesh pandal in the Sri Sai Balaji Enclave apartments, near the Power Grid Centre in Nunna Panchayat, Vijayawada Rural Mandal, on Sunday.

Vipidha Finspire Solutions Private Limited Managing Directors, Singam Reddy Pradeep Reddy and Nakka Ram Balaji, purchased the laddu during the prasadam auction held on the final day of the Ganesh celebrations at the apartment complex. They then presented the auction amount to the festival committee members Brahmam, Rajesh, and Pradeep.


