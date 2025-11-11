Laddu Ghee Adulteration: Ex-TTD Chief Called for Questioning by SIT

Tirupati: Former TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy would appear before the CBI-led Special Investigation Team for questioning in the laddu ghee adulteration case.

According to police sources, the SIT issued notices to the former EO and he has agreed to attend questioning at 11 am in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The SIT would examine his role as administrative head of the TTD during the period when adulterated ghee was supplied to the temple. Sources said the questioning of the former EO would focus on procurement procedures, contract approvals and oversight mechanisms during his tenure.

Recent progress in the investigation, including the arrest of Appanna, former personal assistant to YSRC Rajya Sabha member and ex-TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, have shifted the focus towards possible insider involvement. The SIT has traced links between some accused suppliers and individuals within the institution, though investigators are yet to determine the extent of their role.

SIT is also looking into how Uttarakhand-based Bhole Baba Organic Dairy, which had been ineligible and blacklisted in 2022, continued to supply ghee to TTD by routing it through Vyshnavi Dairy, Mal Ganga Dairy and AR Dairy.

The investigation earlier revealed that the ghee supplied was not produced from milk or butter. Instead, palm oil and palm kernel oil were heated and thickened, after which beta carotene was added for colour and artificial essence for aroma. Emulsifiers such as mono and diglycerides, lactic acid ester and acetic acid ester were used to create consistency and raise the RM (Reichert–Miessl) value, allowing the product to pass routine purity tests.

The arrest of chemical supplier Ajay Kumar Sugandh had brought these details to light.

Records showed that synthetic ghee worth around Rs 250 crore, amounting to nearly 68 lakh kg, was supplied between 2019 and 2024. SITalso found that four tanker loads of rejected ghee supplied by AR Dairy in July 2024 were not returned. Instead, they were diverted to a location near Vyshnavi Dairy, relabelled and supplied again to TTD in August 2024.