Laddu Adulteration Accused Facing Consequences: Somireddy

NELLORE: Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said those involved in the Tirumala laddu adulteration case are now facing consequences.

He alleged that adulterated ghee was used in laddus during the previous YSRC government, hurting devotees’ sentiments.

Somireddy claimed fake suppliers were allowed for commissions of ₹20 per litre and accused leaders Y.V. Subba Reddy, Karunakar Reddy, Roja, and Chevireddy of misusing influence to sell special darshan tickets.

He praised current TTD chairman B.R. Naidu for ensuring transparency and honesty, saying even one extra laddu is not issued now. He added that divine justice will prevail against those responsible.