Lack Of Rains In Parts Of AP Causing Mercury To Rise Again

Visakhapatnam:Temperatures across Andhra Pradesh are rising again due to lack of rainfall over the past few days. The monsoon remained stalled during the last one-week in AP. It is likely to revive in the state only from June 11, with parts of the state witnessing rainfall activity.

In the interim, areas in coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) and Rayalaseema regions reported on Saturday 2–2.5 degrees Celsius higher than normal temperatures. Few parts of north coastal AP, however, experienced thunderstorms on Saturday evening and people got some relief from hot and humid weather conditions.



Between Friday morning and Saturday morning, Palasa in Srikakulam district recorded 6 cm of rainfall followed by 5 cm in Anakapalli, and 3 cm each in Mandasa, Therlam, Garividi and Nagari (Chittoor district). Few parts of north Andhra Pradesh recorded rainfall between 1–2 cm during the period.



IMD indicated on Saturday that thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, are likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema regions for the next three days (till June 10). However, hot and humid weather is most likely to prevail over entire coastal Andhra Pradesh during the period.



IMD officials maintained that it is quite usual for the southwest monsoon season to stall and revive.



The weathermen said isolated parts of NCAP, SCAP and Rayalaseema will experience heavy rainfall on June 11. Heavy rainfall is likely over isolated places over SCAP and Rayalaseema on June 12 and 13.



As per the IMD, Kavali in Nellore district remained the hottest in the state on Saturday (June 7) at 41.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Gannavaram (41°C), Nellore (40.8°C), Amaravati (40.7°C), Bapatla (40.5°C), Ongole (40.3°C) and Nandigama (39.8°C).