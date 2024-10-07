Labour Minister Lashes Out at Ex-Ministers Bose and Venu

Kakinada: Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subash criticised former ministers Ch. Srinivasa Venu Gopalakrishna and Pilli Subhashchandra Bose during his tour of Vegayammapeta, Draksharamam, and Annayipeta on Sunday, aimed at promoting the "Mana Gramam-Mana Subhash" programme. He accused Venu of looting temple property, stating that vigilance officials had conducted inquiries and the government subsequently suspended corrupt officials.

Subhash claimed that Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhashchandra Bose only visits the constituency once a year to claim credit for development. He alleged that YSRC leaders have failed to provide basic facilities in government hospitals while promoting private labs. He emphasized that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is committed to creating a corruption-free society, urging both officials and citizens to distance themselves from corrupt practices.