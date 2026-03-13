Labour Minister Hands Over Appointment Letters to 31 Recruits

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh labour minister Vasamsetti Subhash on Friday handed over appointment letters to 31 newly recruited personnel in the Labour Department, including 28 assistant labour officers (ALOs) and three junior assistants.

The appointment letters were distributed at a programme held at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, Amaravati. Addressing the gathering, Subhash said the government was committed to strengthening the Labour Department to provide better services to workers across the state.

He said the newly appointed officers would play a key role in ensuring the effective functioning of the department and in implementing labour welfare measures. The minister urged them to discharge their duties with dedication and responsibility.

Subhash emphasised that protecting the rights of workers should remain a priority while maintaining a balance between the interests of industries and labour through transparent implementation of labour laws.

He also directed officials to ensure that labour welfare schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries, with special focus on the registration and welfare of workers in the unorganised sector.

Labour commissioner Gandham Chandrudu and joint commissioner Lakshminarayana, along with the newly appointed officers and other department officials, attended the programme.