Lab Tests Confirm Turakapalem Water Safe For Consumption

VIJAYAWADA: Sixteen water samples collected from Turakapalem in Guntur district were found to be safe, with no presence of coliform bacteria or E. coli, according to a report from the water testing laboratory.

Rural Water Supply Superintending Engineer Kalyana Chakravarthy, in a statement issued on Friday, said samples were collected from six borewells, two drinking water schemes of 90,000 and 40,000-litre capacity, a 4.95 km pipeline, and 10 hand pumps in the village. The samples underwent both chemical and bacterial analysis at the lab.

The SE said the report confirmed the water was potable. The health department also tested the samples and found them safe.

However, he said that as a precautionary measure, potable water has been supplied to villagers since September 6, with advice not to consume water from local sources.

It may be recalled that nearly 30 villagers had died in the past three months from various health complications, including suspected bacterial infections. The state government has since initiated a series of measures, including health camps, screenings, and preparation of health profiles to ensure medical care.