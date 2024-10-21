Lab Technician Posts To Be Filled Soon in Government Hospitals: Kandula Durgesh

Kakinada: The State government plans to fill Lab Technician positions in Government Hospitals soon, as these technicians play a crucial role in disease diagnosis and treatment facilitation, said Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh. Speaking as the chief guest at the East Godavari District Lab Technicians’ Knowledge Conference in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday, organized by the Rajahmundry Labs and Lab Technicians Welfare Association, Durgesh emphasized the importance of lab technicians in supporting doctors. He highlighted the government’s responsibility to ensure the safety and welfare of lab technicians in society. Durgesh noted that both doctors and patients rely heavily on laboratory services for accurate diagnoses through MRI scans, X-rays, and other tests. He promised to allocate a site for a lab technicians’ office and provide insurance coverage.