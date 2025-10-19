Kurnool’s Pyalakurthy, Bavapuram Villages; Where Tradition Dictates Social Life

KURNOOL: In Kurnool district, two villages—Pyalakurthy and Bavapuram—stand as striking examples of how age-old traditions continue to shape social life even today.

Pyalakurthy village in Kodumur mandal reportedly has no presence of the Boya community. They are said to have been banned from residing in the village centuries ago. In contrast, Bavapuram village in G. Singavaram of Kurnool mandal is entirely inhabited by members of the Boya community. Men getting married to women of Bavapuram are expected to shift to the village, continuing the centuries-old social custom.

Pyalakurthy has a population of around 11,000 with deep-rooted superstition that excludes members of the Boya (Valmiki) community. Locals say no Boya or Kuruva family lives there. This has been the case for centuries.

According to an old legend, a molestation incident involving a Brahmin woman and some Boya men led a saint to curse the Boya community, declaring that anyone from it who entered the village would face death. Though no written records exist to confirm the story, it continues to influence local beliefs.

Villager elders say that occasional attempts by some Boya families to settle in Pyalakurthy have ended in misfortunes, reinforcing the fear. Even today, members of the Boya community avoid visiting or remaining in Pyalakurthy, especially after dark.

However, activists from the Boya Hakkula Porata Samithi have appealed to locals to abandon such blind beliefs. But the superstition continues to rein. Teachers and other government employees of the Boya community posted in Pyalakurthy leave by evening without exception.

In contrast, Bavapuram village has a different kind of tradition. The entire village population belongs to one extended Boya family, tracing their roots back about 120 years to a man named Ramaiah from Alampur in the present-day Telangana. He settled by the Tungabhadra River with his children. Over time, the family expanded to nearly 50 households.

The villagers share close kinship and celebrate every family function collectively. However, their marriage customs are unusually strict—daughters are not married outside the village. Any groom from another place must agree to live in the village permanently. Otherwise, the alliance is cancelled.

Jana Vignana Vedika state working president B. Suresh Kumar from Kurnool said these practices in the name of caste, religion, beliefs and social sentiments are not acceptable in a democratic nation. They must be removed from society. However, people should come forward to change the tradition, he maintained.

"Because of this restriction, people are simply avoiding getting married to women of our village. So, we search within the village itself for suitable matches. Many women get married and settle elsewhere. We are failing to counter these beliefs and practices," said a Bavapuram youth requesting anonymity.