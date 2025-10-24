Kurnool Tragedy: Bus Owner Claims Bus Is Fit, Witnesses Blame Driver Was Lackadaisical

Amidst the numerous allegations that the bus was not fit to go on regular trips, the management of Vemuri Kaveri Travels claimed that the bus, which was completely gutted in the fire mishap at Kurnool, fitness certificates were still valid.

In a press release, Vemuri Venkateswarlu, owner of the Travels company, said that they received information about the bus tragedy at 3.30 am. The continuous downpour made the bike skid and soon it caught fire. As the biker was travelling at a speed, the burning bike got under the bus. This led to fire at the main door of the bus and the passengers could not come out of the vehicle. Our drivers broke the glasses of the windows and helped some passengers jump out to safety. All the certificates of the bus still have validity. There were a total of 40 passengers, all of whom reserved their seats, in the bus during the time of the tragedy. All of the passengers have insurance, provided by our agency. We express our deep condolences to the bereaved and affected families."

Though the management claimed that the tragedy occurred due to the bike, officials who reached the place of mishap blamed the negligence of the staff and management for the gruesome tragedy. The fire safety norms were violated. During the mishap, the bus was travelling at 100 km per hour. Even the foam bottle was not available in the bus for the drivers to initiate steps for dousing the flames. Neither a hammer was available to bail out the passengers to safety, they said.

Those who witnessed the mishap charged the driver with being negligent, that led to more severity of the mishap. Had the driver halted the vehicle soon after being hit by the bike, flames would not have ignited. Had the driver opened the main door after seeing the flames, the passengers would have rushed to safety. Over 20 people, including the biker and passengers, were charred to death.

The condition of a few of the injured has turned critical and the authorities are planning to shift them to Hyderabad for better medical treatment.