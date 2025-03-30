Kurnool to Get Two Key Projects Soon: T.G. Bharath

Kurnool: Industries and Investments minister T.G. Bharath announced that following the Davos visit, efforts are underway to establish two key projects in the district, with steps being taken to ground them soon. Speaking at Ugadi festivities in the city on Sunday, he wished happiness and prosperity for the people in the new year.

The minister noted that last year’s good rainfall ensured adequate water supply, and the Chief Minister is taking proactive steps to prevent water shortages in the coming years. He emphasised Kurnool’s historical significance as the state capital from 1953 to 1956 and highlighted the government’s focus on its development. As part of this, he confirmed that the establishment of a High Court bench in Kurnool is in progress, with cabinet approval granted for its construction, aligning with the High Court development in Amaravati.

He also spoke about Andhra Pradesh’s strategic advantage in having three industrial nodes, with one of them located in Orvakal, Kurnool, and he called this a major opportunity, stating that the region will witness rapid industrial growth, generating employment for local youth. The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promise of providing 20 lakh jobs over five years.

As part of the Ugadi celebrations, 11 people were honoured with Ugadi Puraskaram. A Kavi Sammelanam and Panchanga Shravana were organised, with District Collector Ranjit Basha and senior officials also present.

In Nandyal, ministers N.Md. Farooq and B.C. Janardhan Reddy stated that the coalition government is prioritising both development and welfare. Speaking at an event marking Ugadi, they highlighted the district’s progress in multiple sectors and urged officials to work in coordination to drive further growth. They expressed hope that despite financial difficulties, the state will continue advancing in both welfare and infrastructure. District Collector G. Rajakumari and other officials participated in the event, which also featured a Kavi Sammelanam and awards recognising contributions in various fields.