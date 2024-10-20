Kurnool SP Warns of Strict Action Against Ragging

Kurnool: District SP G. Bindu Madhav stated that every individual has self-respect, and no one has the right to harm it. He warned that strict legal action will be taken if students engage in ragging that affects others' dignity. Speaking at the Anti-Ragging Awareness Session held at Kurnool Medical College on Saturday, chaired by Principal Dr K. Chitti Narasamma, the SP highlighted that ragging is a harmful practice.

District Legal Services Authority Secretary Leela Venkata Seshadri added that although the Anti-Ragging Act is brief, its sections are stringent, and ignorance of the law will not be tolerated. He cautioned that students who harass juniors due to ego, anger, or seniority may face severe consequences, potentially jeopardising their future. Hospital Superintendent Dr Chinta Prabhakar Reddy, Legal Aid Council Member Manohar, and others also attended the event.