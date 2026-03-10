Kurnool SP Warns Devotees Against Travelling in Overloaded Vehicles

KURNOOL: Kurnool district SP Vikrant Patil has urged devotees travelling to Srisailam for the darshan of Lord Mallanna not to travel in overloaded vehicles.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the SP said a large number of devotees from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu pass through Kurnool district on their way to the temple.

He warned that travelling in overloaded autos, jeeps, tractors and other small vehicles could lead to accidents. Drivers were advised to follow traffic rules, maintain safe speeds and take adequate rest during long journeys.

Devotees were also advised to contact nearby police in case of emergencies.

The SP said the police are taking strict action against overloading and have registered 401 cases in 2025 and 43 cases till February 2026.