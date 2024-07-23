Kurnool: Slow progress to Orvakal industrial hub works

Kurnool: The pipeline-laying works for water supply from Muchumarri to the Orvakal mega industrial hub, which started this year, are delayed due to a lack of special attention.

The industrial hub has continued to face hindrances in its development since 2021. Though the pipeline works began by the end of January this year, no major progress is evident.

The YSRC government initiated the mega industrial hub in March 2021, initially covering around 4,800 acres and later extending it to 10,000 acres as part of the Hyderabad Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC) initiative, near Orvakal, Uppalapadu, Guttapadu, Meedivemula, and North Konthalapadu in Kurnool district.

The proposed support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) within the hub, which comprises 198 plots in 43.9 acres, has not materialised. While around 50 plots have been allotted, construction work is yet to commence due to inadequate infrastructure.

The Hyderabad to Bengaluru broad gauge railway line runs mostly alongside NH 44. Another railway line connects Hubbali-Dharwad in Karnataka to Vijayawada, close to the site. Road connectivity is facilitated by national highways and important district roads.

The district administration conducted a field-level inspection at Gargeyapuram, aiming to supply water from the Muchumarri project to the proposed site and it requested permission to construct a pipeline along NH-340C. A pipeline was planned from Muchumarri to the Orvakal mega industrial hub for water supply.

Along NH-340C, a pipeline is proposed to be laid from Nandikotkur to Gargeyapuram to address infrastructure gaps.

"The construction of pipelines, initiated at a cost of Rs 288 crore, aims to bring Krishna waters from Muchumarri to Orvakal, covering 57km. The works were delayed due to the elections in March this year and the subsequent change in government," an official stated.

Notably, the Telugu Desam government had announced employment opportunities through the promotion of industrial units. The local population requests the state government to speed up the works of the industrial hub so as to also provide employment to the unemployed in the region.