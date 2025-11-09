Kurnool Road Widening Picks Up Pace

KURNOOL: Municipal commissioner P. Viswanath has directed officials to expedite the road widening works at Budhawarpet Medical College Junction to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience. He inspected the area on Sunday, where shops obstructing the project were recently cleared.

The commissioner instructed officials to coordinate with the Roads and Buildings Department and immediately prepare proposals for road construction. He also directed them to connect the drainage canal running alongside the road.

Viswanath noted that seven shops in 4.75 cents of land were voluntarily removed by the mosque committee, allowing the expansion works to progress without hurdles. Road and drainage works have already begun and are expected to significantly reduce congestion once completed.

He added that widening works at Gayathri Estate Junction are also progressing swiftly. Public safety remains the municipal corporation’s top priority, he said, assuring that long-pending civic issues are being resolved in a phased manner.