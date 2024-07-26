Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Two Brothers Killed In Kurnool Road Accident

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
26 July 2024 5:53 AM GMT
Two Brothers Killed In Kurnool Road Accident
x
Two Brothers Killed In Kurnool Road Accident (Representational Image)

Kurnool: Two brothers died tragically in a road accident that occurred at Brahmanakotkur in Nandikotkur police station limits on Thursday. The victims, identified as T. Eeranna, 28, and T. Harikrishna, 26, hailed from Sathanakota village in Nandikotkur mandal.

According to police, the fatal accident involved an APSRTC bus and an autorickshaw. The brothers were among four people travelling in the autorickshaw, which was headed to Nandikotkur when it collided with the oncoming bus.
Two other occupants of the auto sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to Kurnool Government General Hospital for medical treatment.
Nandikotkur police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the accident.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kurnool Road accident Siblings Death Sathanakota village Andhra Pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick