Two Brothers Killed In Kurnool Road Accident

Kurnool: Two brothers died tragically in a road accident that occurred at Brahmanakotkur in Nandikotkur police station limits on Thursday. The victims, identified as T. Eeranna, 28, and T. Harikrishna, 26, hailed from Sathanakota village in Nandikotkur mandal.

According to police, the fatal accident involved an APSRTC bus and an autorickshaw. The brothers were among four people travelling in the autorickshaw, which was headed to Nandikotkur when it collided with the oncoming bus.

Two other occupants of the auto sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to Kurnool Government General Hospital for medical treatment.

Nandikotkur police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the accident.