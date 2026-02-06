Kurnool Police Roll Out Innovative Initiatives for Public Safety

Kurnool: In a bid to curb accidents, prevent crimes and protect people—especially youth and women—Kurnool district police have started implementing a series of innovative initiatives over the past four to five months.

Police officials say these measures are yielding encouraging results, with gradual but visible behavioural changes with the public.

One of the most talked-about initiatives is “Stop and Wash programme.” Under this, police personnel stop buses and trucks travelling on national highways during late-night and early-morning hours. Drivers are provided with water bottles and encouraged to wash their faces to overcome drowsiness. This simple but effective step has helped drivers stay alert and ensured safer journeys.

Further, police are conducting awareness programmes for women on gold ornaments. With gold prices rising, women travelling with jewellery have increasingly become targets of theft. Through these campaigns, police advise women to avoid wearing ornaments while travelling in buses, unless absolutely necessary. Officials say this awareness drive has resulted in a noticeable reduction in jewellery-related thefts.

To address the issue of eve-teasing, police teams are visiting schools and colleges to counsel girl students. They are being educated on how to respond to harassment. Girls have been asked to contact helpline numbers, such as 112, 100, 1098, 1930 and 181, in case the situation turns worse.

Another focus area is preventing minors from driving. Police are conducting extensive campaigns in villages and towns, warning parents against allowing children below 18 years to drive, as it is a punishable offence.

Strict warnings are being issued against driving drunk, which is being treated as a serious crime.

Additionally, police are creating awareness on cyber frauds, cautioning people against clicking on suspicious links on platforms like Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, especially messages promising gifts or rewards.

Speaking on these initiatives, district superintendent of police Vikrant Patil said while results may not be immediate, gradual change is clearly visible. He expressed confidence that these sustained efforts would bring long-term positive outcomes within the society.