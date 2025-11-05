Kurnool Police Return 669 Lost Mobiles to Owners

Kurnool: Kurnool district police handed over 669 recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners during a Mobile Recovery Mela held in the city on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil said the Cyber Lab police team recovered phones worth around ₹1.20 crore, tracing them from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and other districts.

Patil noted that most phones were lost during travel or public gatherings and urged citizens to report such incidents promptly. The service, available at http://Kurnoolpolice.in/mobiletheft is free of cost.

This was the third recovery mela organised by Kurnool police this year. Among officers, Sekhar Babu of Fourth Town Police Station recovered the highest number of phones (96), followed by Adoni Two Town SI Nagaraju (30) and Yemmiganur SI Ramachandra (16). The SP lauded their efforts and presented commendation certificates.