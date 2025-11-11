Kurnool Police On High Alert After Delhi Blasts

Kurnool: District police have been placed on high alert following the recent blasts in Delhi, with security tightened across Kurnool on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police. Special teams, bomb squads and patrol units carried out intensified checks at bus stands, railway stations, Orvakal airport, temples, mosques, toll plazas, busy junctions, lodges and other high-footfall areas.

Police are closely monitoring suspicious persons, vehicles and unattended baggage, and have urged the public to stay alert and report anything unusual to Dial 112, Dial 100 or nearby police stations.

Night-time inspections were stepped up, with private and RTC buses being checked for safety compliance, including verification of vehicle documents and driving licences.

To reduce road accidents, police have also launched a late-night initiative titled “Stop – Wash and Go”. Officers halted lorries, buses, cars, mini vans and goods carriers on National Highways 40 and 44, advising drivers to wash their faces, rest briefly, and resume their journey only after regaining alertness.

Police officials reminded motorists to avoid speeding, taking wrong routes or overloading passengers, warning that stringent action would be taken against violations.