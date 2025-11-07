Kurnool Police Arrest Bus Owner Over 19 Deaths

ANANTAPUR: A special team of Kurnool police on Friday arrested Vemuri Vinod Kumar, owner of Vemuri Kaveri Travels, in connection with the fatal bus accident near Chinna Tekuru in Kurnool on October 24, which claimed the lives of 19 passengers.

Vinod Kumar was produced before the Judicial First-Class Magistrate (Mobile) Court in Kurnool, which ordered his judicial remand. However, he was granted bail after his defence counsel objected to judicial custody under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the court granted him bail upon furnishing a surety of ₹10,000.

Cases were filed under Section 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for endangering human life or personal safety, and under Section 106(c) for rash and negligent driving, along with other relevant provisions, holding the management responsible for negligence leading to the passengers’ deaths. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by passenger Ramesh.

Pathikonda DSP Venkataramaiah, the investigating officer, conducted a detailed probe into the incident. Preliminary investigations revealed alleged irregularities in the bus registration, with claims that a seater vehicle had been illegally converted into a sleeper coach.

It may be recalled that the Ulindakonda police had earlier arrested the driver, Miriyala Lakshmaiah, on October 28.