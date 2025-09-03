Kurnool Police Announce Safety, Traffic Norms for Ganesh Immersion

Kurnool: Kurnool police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for the immersion of around 730 Ganesh idols in the city on Thursday. District superintendent of police Vikrant Patil said 1,858 police personnel, including Additional SPs, DSPs, CIs, SIs, women constables, home guards, and special parties, will be deployed to ensure smooth passage of the event.

The SP disclosed that apart from police personnel, they are deploying modern technology, including drone cameras, CCTVs and video recording systems, to continuously monitor the situation in various parts of the city. Bomb disposal and dog squads will be deployed to conduct checks in sensitive areas.

Vikrant Patil appealed to devotees, youth, community leaders and political parties to cooperate in peaceful conduct of the celebrations and Ganesh immersion ceremony. He asked pandal organisers to adhere to the time schedules, keep children away from immersion vehicles, and avoid any risky activity near canals and ghats. The SP made it clear that DJ systems with excessive sound will not be permitted. Further, sound systems will be permitted only up to the designated points.

He requested citizens to dial 100 or 112 for passing on any information about suspicious persons or objects. In addition, they can inform the local police or those stationed in the area. He appealed to people to respect the sentiments of others and support the authorities in conducting the immersion peacefully.

In the interim, Kurnool traffic police have announced traffic diversions in the city on Thursday in view of the Ganesh idol immersion. The restrictions will come into effect from 10 a.m. and continue until the immersion of all statues is completed. Only emergency vehicles, such as 108 services, fire tenders, ambulances and police vehicles will be allowed on the immersion routes with prior permission.

No traffic will be allowed from RTC Bus Stand to Raj Vihar Centre, Government Hospital, Vinayak Ghat and Gayatri Estate. RTC buses and other vehicles will instead be diverted through Bellary Chowrasta, Kallur Chenamma Circle, Gooty Petrol Bunk, Birla Junction, Maddur Nagar Circle, and C. Camp towards the Nandyal check-post.

Vehicles coming from Atmakur, Nandyal and Nandikotkur will be routed via C. Camp, Birlagate and Gooty Petrol Bunk to reach Kallur Chenamma Circle, Bellary Chowrasta, and then proceed to the RTC Bus Stand. Traffic from Hyderabad, Gadwal and Alampur will be diverted over Tungabhadra Bridge, Santosh Nagar and Bellary Chowrasta to reach the RTC Bus Stand. Similarly, vehicles from Anantapur and Dhone will travel via Gooty Petrol Bunk and Bellary Chowrasta to the bus stand.

Once the immersion is complete, vehicles carrying idols will exit through Devanagar, Krishna Nagar and Kallur Bridge.