Kurnool Officials on High Alert Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

Kurnool: District collector Dr A. Siri instructed all departments to be on high alert following a forecast of heavy rainfall in the region due to a developing depression. She instructed officials to implement precautionary measures immediately to prevent loss of life or property.

Dr Siri directed authorities to closely monitor reservoirs, tanks, low-lying areas, and riverbanks and ensure early warnings are issued to residents in vulnerable zones. All departments including revenue, irrigation, police, panchayat raj, and electricity, were asked to work in close coordination and remain accessible to the public at all times.

The collector also ordered restrictions on vehicle movement in streams and overflow-prone areas, with diversions to safer routes where necessary. Electricity department officials were instructed to take preventive steps to avoid accidents involving live power lines.

Emphasising public safety as the top priority, Dr. Siri asked officials to continuously monitor the situation until weather conditions improve. Agriculture and horticulture officers were advised to guide farmers on measures to minimise crop loss.

Revenue officials were asked to set up control rooms at the district and mandal levels, identify shelters for possible evacuation, and ensure that food and essential supplies are stocked as part of preparedness measures.