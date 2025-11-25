Kurnool, Nandyal Seek More EV Charging Points

Kurnool: As more and more electric vehicles (EVs) are entering the roads, motorists in Kurnool and Nandyal districts are faced with a lack of adequate charging infrastructure.

With a steady shift from internal combustion engine vehicles to cheaper electric mobility, a reliable network of public charging stations is crucial for a smooth transition. The increase in the number of such facility is much below motorists’ expectations.

Transco officials say they have identified 42 locations close to electric substations in Kurnool and Nandyal districts. Initially, 5 charging stations are proposed for each of these districts.

Electric two-wheelers, autos and cars have to wait for long periods to take their turn at the fewer number of charging stations. Those on long-distance travel using electric vehicles bear the brunt. Officials admit that while the number of EV users is rising every month, the expansion of charging facilities is not keeping pace.

Setting up of charging stations involves high capital investment, including the cost of equipment, installation of chargers, secure power supply, and regular maintenance. Land acquisition, electrical infrastructure and software management systems make the projects challenging.

To address this, the state government has proposed a major project under the PM E-Drive scheme with a fund entitlement of Rs 385.57 crore, to set up 4,018 charging stations across AP. The project seeks to strengthen the charging network and encourage wider EV adoption.

The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation (NREDC-AP) will coordinate between the Centre and the state.

As per its guidelines, charging stations would be prioritised in cities with a population of over 10 lakh as per the 2011 Census, as also the Smart Cities recognised by the Centre, and cities identified under the national clean air programme. Infrastructure can be developed in other places too, based on demand.

According to NITI Aayog data, 266 charging stations are operational in AP. The government plans to set up additional stations every 25km along national highways and every 3km within city limits.

Charge point operators would collect Rs 15 per unit for charging services, a portion of which would go to DISCOMs. Charging stations would be installed along busy roads, major cities, industrial hubs and key highways based on EV density and traffic flow.