Kurnool Municipality Left Out of Civic Works Funding

Kurnool: While the Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned funds for several municipalities to undertake emergency works, the cities like Kurnool that face major problems of flooding have been ignored.

Despite the release of funds, many municipalities are yet to start the projects.

The government had allocated Rs.4.22 crore for eight municipalities and urban panchayats in Kurnool and Nandyal districts to take up municipal works. These towns require funding for drainage systems to improve sanitation and ensure the free flow of drain and floodwater during monsoons and natural emergencies.

Specifically, the allocated funds include Rs.1.16 crore for Adoni Town, Rs.1.49 crore for Nandyal, Rs.30.66 lakh for Allagadda, Rs.71 lakh for Yemmiganur, Rs.35 lakh for Nandikotkur, Rs.8 lakh for Bethamcherla, Rs.10 lakh for Dhone, and Rs.5 lakh for Gudur.

Three months have passed since the funds were released, but they have not been fully utilized.

During the monsoon season, flooding is common to many towns. Streets inundate due to the accumulation of silt in drains, which hampers the sewage flow. Rainwater floods roads. Officials have undertaken only nominal and temporary works every year.

The absence of an underground drainage system in Kurnool exacerbates the city's situation during heavy rains. With a population of 6.5 lakh spread across 52 municipal divisions, Kurnool continues to struggle with flooding for the past 15 years.

The city is divided into 52 council wards: 33 within Kurnool assembly limits, 16 in Panyam assembly limits, and 3 in Kodumur assembly limits. Many drains are unable to cope with the influx of rainwater, resulting in water-logging.

K Mallikarjuna Rao from the B-Camp area, Kurnool, expressed concern, stating, “No funds have been allocated for city development. Local politicians are focused on their own portfolios and benefits. Kurnool is struggling with the lack of a crucial underground drainage system, which is essential during floods and heavy rainfall.”