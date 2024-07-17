Kurnool Municipal Standing Committee Polls on Aug 1

Kurnool: Kurnool Municipal Standing Committee elections will be held at the the civic body's new council hall on August 1. Kurnool Municipal Commissioner A. Bhargava Teja announced the election schedule here on Tuesday. Election notification will be issued on July 18, with nominations being accepted from that day until July 24.

Candidates can submit their nominations at the corporation office between 11 am and 3 pm during this period. The preliminary list of candidates will be released after 3 pm on July 24. Candidates can withdraw their nominations from July 25 to 28. The final list of candidates will be announced after 3 pm on July 28. Polling will take place on August 1 with results to be declared on the same day.

Meanwhile, the tenures of the current members K. Padmalatha, G.L.V. Sujatha, Sangala Sudarshan Reddy, A. Lakshmi Reddy, and Nagaruru Srinivasa Rao will end on July 31.