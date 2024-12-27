Kurnool: Mobile training bus for medical students

Kurnool: A special bus equipped with advanced medical equipment and facilities was inaugurated at Kurnool Medical College on Thursday by the government general hospital superintendent Dr K Venkateswarlu. This mobile training unit is designed to provide hands-on surgical training to health professionals.

Postgraduate and medical students will receive instruction under the guidance of experienced doctors from Kurnool Medical College and Hospital. Training will cover a variety of topics, including general surgery, laparoscopic procedures, gynaecology, urology, and paediatric surgery. Additionally, the bus will offer instruction on various sutures, laparoscopic operations, and specialised devices such as staplers used in intestinal surgeries.

The bus will remain at the college for two days, on the 26th and 27th, providing valuable learning opportunities.



