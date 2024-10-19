Kurnool: Minister assures support for farmers affected by rain

Kurnool: Social Welfare minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has assured that the government will support every farmer affected by the recent heavy rains, which have resulted in losses of Rs 350 crore for farmers in the district. During his visit to Podili mandal on Saturday, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment to standing by farmers during these difficult times.

The minister toured several villages, including Kondayapalem in Podili mandal, Kellampalli in Mundlamuru mandal, Ramabhadrapuram, and Madhavaram in Tallur mandal. He noted that untimely rains had severely damaged crops such as jowar, pearl millet, paddy, horticultural crops, and tobacco.

Swamy pledged to bring the issue to the attention of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to ensure justice for the farmers. He also promised compensation and input subsidies, affirming that the government would assist farmers in every possible way. Markapuram MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy, Collector A. Thameem Ansaria, and other officials accompanied the minister.