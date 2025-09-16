 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool Medical College PG Wins National Prize

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
16 Sept 2025 11:06 PM IST

Dr. Priyanka’s e-poster at SPUCON 2025 brings pride to Kurnool Medical College

Kurnool Medical College PG Wins National Prize
x
Representative Image.

Kurnool: Dr. Priyanka, a second-year postgraduate student in the Paediatric Surgery Department at Kurnool Medical College, won first prize in the e-poster category at the National Conference on Paediatric Surgery (SPUCON) held in Coimbatore.

Additional director of medical education and KMC principal Dr. K. Chitti Narasamma, along with Paediatric Surgery Head Dr. Shivakumar, congratulated her and her department colleagues. They said her achievement sets an example and inspires other students to aim high at both state and national levels.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kurnool Medical College 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X