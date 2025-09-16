Kurnool Medical College PG Wins National Prize

Kurnool: Dr. Priyanka, a second-year postgraduate student in the Paediatric Surgery Department at Kurnool Medical College, won first prize in the e-poster category at the National Conference on Paediatric Surgery (SPUCON) held in Coimbatore.

Additional director of medical education and KMC principal Dr. K. Chitti Narasamma, along with Paediatric Surgery Head Dr. Shivakumar, congratulated her and her department colleagues. They said her achievement sets an example and inspires other students to aim high at both state and national levels.