Kurnool Market Yard Closed on Sept. 18, 19

Kurnool: Joint collector Dr. B. Navya announced that the Kurnool Market Yard will remain closed on September 18 and 19. She explained that with the arrival of a large onion crop on September 17, the yard has reached full capacity.

To ensure smooth trading and the movement of stored onions through open auction without causing inconvenience to farmers, the two-day holiday has been declared.

During this period, onion sales will be held at the Yemmiganur Market Yard instead. The Joint Collector appealed to farmers to bring their produce there on the specified dates. She also urged retailers, wholesalers, hoteliers and others to participate in the open auction.

So far, about 6,000 tonnes of onions have been purchased from farmers at Kurnool Market Yard at Rs 1,200 per quintal. The stock has been supplied to rythu bazaars, markets, civil supplies and hotels in other districts to prevent farmers from incurring losses, she added.