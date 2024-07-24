Kurnool Kims uses rotablation to remove calcium deposits from elderly patient

Kurnool: Doctors of KIMS in Kurnool have performed rotablation to remove stubborn calcium deposits from the arteries of a 73-year-old patient’s heart.

Rotablation is an important advancement, a new revolutionary treatment compared to the previous balloon-based treatments.

According to senior interventional cardiologist Dr. T. Nagendra Prasad, the elderly patient had experienced a severe heart attack. Upon examination, they found a major calcium build-up in his arteries. Due to the patient’s age and other complications, they found conventional angioplasty and bypass surgery unviable.

Doctors thus opted for the cutting-edge Rotapro rotablation procedure, which improves patient safety and provides superior results compared to older techniques, such as cutting balloons, scoring balloons and lithotripsy.

The interventional cardiologist said calcium build up in heart’s arteries, beginning around the age of 40, is common among the elderly. Contributing factors include high blood pressure, diabetes, elevated cholesterol levels, obesity and long-term kidney disease. Preventive measures can avoid complications, he added.