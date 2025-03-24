Kurnool Joint Collector Distributes Laptops, Mobiles to Students

Kurnool: Joint collector Dr B. Navya on Monday distributed 13 laptops and 12 mobile phones to differently abled individuals, sanctioned by the state government. She encouraged the beneficiaries, particularly students, to enhance their skills through professional courses and build a successful future.

Dr Navya stated that 13 deserving differently abled students pursuing professional courses like polytechnic and degree programmes were provided laptops, each costing approximately Rs 58,000. Additionally, 12 students who have completed their intermediate education received mobile phones. She urged the students to utilise these devices effectively for skill development and career growth.