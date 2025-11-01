Kurnool IIITDM Successfully Deploys DRUVA Drone During Montha Cyclone

Kurnool: Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kurnool, has indigenously developed first-of-its-kind SmartHealth–DRUVA (Drone for Rural and Urban Visual Aid).

The drone-based Healthcare Monitoring and Emergency Response System aims to strengthen emergency healthcare delivery, public safety and disaster response through an advanced autonomous aerial technology.

SmartHealth–DRUVA had been successfully deployed in Ongole during the recent Cyclone Montha in association with Prakasam district authorities and Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation (APDC). The drone carried out live and recorded emergency announcements, provided aerial visuals of affected areas, and supported real-time coordination between disaster management teams and the control room.

DRUVA project, taken up under the leadership of Dr. K. Krishna Naik, associate professor at IIITDM, Kurnool, integrates real-time video and audio communication, GNSS-based navigation, and AI-enabled route optimisation. The system facilitates two-way medical communication between doctors, ambulances and hospitals. It enables live public announcements for crowd control and emergency alerts during critical situations.

In live demonstrations at IIITDM Kurnool and Collector’s Camp Office, SmartHealth–DRUVA simulated real-world emergency conditions. It featured a doctor–patient interaction via drone. District collector P. Ranjith Basha commended the team’s efforts. He suggested improvements, such as integrating low-noise propellers, an onboard microphone system, and a compact design for easy field deployment.

Speaking about the project, Dr. Krishna Naik said SmartHealth–DRUVA is a step toward making India’s emergency response network more agile, connected and data-driven. It combines AI, IoT and robotics to save lives in critical situations. He said their future plans include integrating AI-based patient monitoring, multi-drone coordination for wide-area coverage, and expanded pilot testing across Andhra Pradesh.

With proven field stability and communication reliability, DRUVA has reached Technology Readiness Level (TRL)-7, making it ready for large-scale validation and future expansion up to TRL-9.

The project is an initiative of Trigun Robotic Systems, a start-up incubated at IIITDM, Kurnool, in collaboration with TiHAN–IIT Hyderabad for mobility testing, and APDC for operational support.

SmartHealth–DRUVA innovation team includes Kashifa Anjum from Rayalaseema University and student innovators from IIITDM, Kurnool.