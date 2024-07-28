Kurnool IIIT Student Jumps From Hostel Roof, Dies

Kurnool: A student of IIIT in Kurnool jumped from the rooftop of his hostel on Saturday afternoon and died on the spot.



Police said why the third-year ECE student – Nalla Sai Karthik Naidu, 20, of Kudama village in Jiyyammavalasa mandal in Manyam district – took his life is not yet known.

Teachers who witnessed the incident informed police. They shifted the student’s body to the Kurnool GGH for post-mortem.

Sources in the institution said police have found a two-page suicide note addressed to his parents, expressing sorrow for his actions. The note is undated and primarily conveys his feeling of loneliness at the institution. He stated that his parents have failed to understand his emotions.

The letter has no mention of the student complaining against his teachers, failure in love, or other specific issues.

Sai Karthik had recently returned to the campus after a three-month summer vacation. He had started attending classes from July 22, an IIIT statement said.