Kurnool Hospital Gets Advanced Dialysis Machines

Kurnool:Two advanced dialysis machines were inaugurated at the nephrology department of Kurnool Government General Hospital on Thursday by Additional DME and hospital superintendent Dr K. Venkateswarlu.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Venkateswarlu stated that the new machines would strengthen treatment facilities for patients suffering from kidney ailments.

“With the increasing number of patients requiring dialysis every day, these advanced machines will help provide more effective, timely, and quality medical services,” he said. He also assured that hospital staff are working together to ensure that patients do not face any inconvenience.

The superintendent added that efforts were being made to enhance the hospital’s infrastructure and that additional facilities would be introduced in the coming days. The doctors from the nephrology department thanked Dr Venkateswarlu for providing the unit with advanced medical equipment, which would significantly improve patient care.

CSRMO in-charge Dr Venkataramana, nephrologists Dr Jikki, Dr Anant, Dr Venkata Krishna Reddy, Dr Sridhar Sharma, postgraduate students, and other medical staff were present.

9 additional PG seats sanctioned to KMC: Principal



Kurnool:The number of postgraduate seats in general medicine at Kurnool Medical College has been increased. At present, there are 20 PG seats in the department, and the National Medical Council has approved 9 additional seats. These new seats will be available from this academic year, said Dr K. Chitti Narasamma, Additional Director of Medical Education and Principal of KMC, in a statement on Thursday.

She said that special efforts were made by sending the Head of the General Medicine Department, Prof. Dr Sriramulu, to New Delhi to complete the process. Proposals have also been sent for additional PG seats in plastic surgery, cancer, and other departments, which are likely to be sanctioned next year. The increase in PG seats in general medicine will help provide medical treatment for more poor patients suffering from common ailments, she added. Meanwhile, Dr Narasamma also announced that the last date for applying to state allied and health care services diploma courses has been extended till the 27th of this month. Counselling for these courses will be held on October 10.

VSU launches B.Pharmacy course at Kavali campus



Nellore:Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) has introduced a B.Pharmacy course at its VSU College, Kavali, beginning this academic year. Announcing the launch, University Registrar Dr K. Suneetha said the programme was designed to meet the academic aspirations of students in the region.

University officials noted that the course will open up strong career opportunities for students pursuing pharmacy and emphasised the benefit of being able to study the programme locally in Kavali, without the need to relocate to distant institutions.



Admissions to the four-year course, with an annual fee of Rs. 60,000, can be secured through APEAPCET 2025 counselling by opting for the VSU PSF College Code – PHM. Students eligible under the fee reimbursement scheme can pursue the course at no cost







17-year-old girl dies by suicide in Duttaluru mandal

Nellore:A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Venkatampeta village, Duttaluru mandal, on Thursday.



The girl, a second-year intermediate student at Duttaluru Model School, had reportedly been forced to discontinue her studies three months ago due to family circumstances.



Police said that on Thursday, while her parents had gone to Udayagiri Hospital for treatment, the 17-year-old girl was alone at home. On their return, they found her hanging from the ceiling. She was rushed to Udayagiri Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.