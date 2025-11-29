Kurnool: Five Killed in Road Accident Near Yemmiganur

Kurnool: Five members of a family including two children were killed in a road accident at Kotekal in Yemmiganur mandal in the early hours of Saturday.

The victims belonged to Chonnahosahalli in Karnataka's Kolar district. They were travelling to Mantralayam when their vehicle was hit by another car coming from Adoni, resulting in their death on the spot.

According to Yemmiganur police, the deceased have been identified as Venkatesam, his daughter Meenakshi, son-in-law Satish, and two grandchildren Ritwik and Banny. Passengers in the other vehicle were also injured in the collision.

The condition of Venkatesam’s wife, Gabgamma, is reported to be critical.

Yemmiganur Rural police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.