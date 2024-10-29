Kurnool: Drone Hub Set to Propel Industrial Growth

Kurnool: Kurnool district is set for a major industrial boost with the upcoming establishment of a high-tech drone hub dedicated to drone technology, manufacturing and research. The state government has allocated 300 acres in the Orvakal Industrial Park for this project, which will also house a drone certification center. Union Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, speaking at the recent Drone Summit in Amaravati, pledged government support to promote drone innovation and development.

The central government has recently approved Rs 2,786 crore to develop infrastructure in the Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub. Originally launched by then-Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in August 2015, this project is anticipated to attract investments of around Rs 12,000 crore and create approximately 45,000 jobs, a much-needed opportunity for the region's economy. With these investments, Orvakal is expected to become a key industrial center, strengthening the economic landscape of the undivided Kurnool district.

State industries minister T.G. Bharat welcomed this central support and announced additional plans for developing the Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridors, which have also secured funding from the central government. These corridors are expected to improve connectivity and draw new investments to the Rayalaseema region, which has low industrial growth. He mentioned that industrial and smart cities are planned for Orvakal, and the region’s designation as a “red zone” allows for a wide range of industries to be established. Minister Bharat added that foreign investors, especially from the UAE, have expressed interest, with talks for collaboration already underway.

Local industry has already started to grow with the launch of operations at the Jayaraj Ispat steel factory. The state government is proactively addressing infrastructure needs, including water, electricity and transportation networks. Air connectivity improvement is also in the works, with new flight services planned between Kurnool and Vijayawada, which will further support the industrial sector’s growth at Orvakal.