Kurnool DIG warns against cyber frauds

Kurnool:Kurnool range DIG Dr Koya Praveen urged the public to stay vigilant against cybercrimes and adopt necessary precautions. He emphasised avoiding opening unknown links and clarified that digital arrests do not exist. Dr Praveen said no legitimate bank asks for OTPs, and people should never share them with anyone.

The DIG warned against falling for online investment scams promising to double the money and advised against taking loans from fake loan apps that operate through social media and phone calls. These apps often offer loans without proper background checks or documents and may ask for repayment of larger amounts than borrowed. They may even threaten victims by morphing their photos into obscene images and sending them to their contacts. The DIG urged the people to immediately call Dial 1930 or report the incident at www.cybercrime.gov.in for assistance if anyone becomes a victim of cybercrime.