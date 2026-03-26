Kurnool Crosses 40°C; IMD Forecasts Thundershowers

Visakhapatanam: Heat conditions prevailed in Rayalaseema and parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, with Kurnool recording 40.5°C, marking a one-degree rise in day temperature.

Nandyal recorded 39.6°C, Kadapa 37.8°C, Nandigam 37.2°C, while Jangamaheswarapuram in coastal Andhra Pradesh recorded 37.5°C.

IMD Amaravati director Stella S said no heatwave conditions are expected for another week. However, temperatures are likely to rise by 2–3°C between March 28 and March 30.

She said the state has been witnessing thunderstorms after 3 pm daily, influencing overall weather conditions, though temperatures are expected to gradually increase as summer progresses.

According to IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by gale winds and lightning are likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema between March 27 and March 30.

Parvathipuram Manyam received 3.2 cm of rainfall on Thursday, while other parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh recorded 2–8 mm rainfall. Rayalaseema remained dry.